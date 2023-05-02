scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

No laughing matter: With writers on strike, US late-night shows go dark

Late-night shows, a hugely popular staple of American network and cable television, are going to bed early for the foreseeable future

By Agency News Desk

Late-night shows, a hugely popular staple of American network and cable television, are going to bed early for the foreseeable future, reports ‘Variety’. ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, CBS’ ‘The Late Show’, Comedy Central’s ‘Daily Show’ and NBC’s ‘Tonight’ and ‘Late Night’ are all going on hiatus as a result of the start of the Hollywood writers’ strike – and the shows could be off air for at least a few weeks.

In place of new programmes, adds ‘Variety’, NBC, CBS and ABC will air repeats of those shows. HBO will also cease live production of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ and ‘This Week Tonight’ with John Oliver. Immediate word on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ was not available.

Writers play an integral role in TV’s late-night schedule, bashing out multiple jokes, one-liners and sketches each day that play off current events and trending popular culture, notes ‘Variety’.

The contract between the Writers’ Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents about 350 TV and film production companies, ended on May 1.

The late-night shows often serve as a leading indicator of sentiment. When the WGA last went on strike in 2008, the hosts stayed off the air for two months. But Jay Leno, Kimmel, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien managed to return to the air, says ‘Variety’.

Letterman did so by coming to new terms with the WGA – and was able to bring his writing staff with him. Others had to wing it, with Leno doing his own monologues. “There are more people picketing NBC than watching NBC,” he told viewers on his first night back.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty
Next article
Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Over 15,000 people join 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Measles cases near 1,000 in South Africa

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals overcome Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer to beat Gujarat Titans by five runs (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I couldn't get my rhythm', Hardik takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev, Rublev crash out in pre-quarterfinals

Sports

Cricket West Indies announces fixtures for England's white-ball tour in December 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

Sports

IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali

Sports

Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty

News

'Demeans the entire Muslim community', plea in SC against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Trudeau mourns passing of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot

Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF, Lords FA look to gather pace; Churchill, Queens search for first points

Sports

Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC team on winning Super Cup

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals

Sports

FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women's football

Sports

Madrid Open: Sabalenka survives scare from Sherif to reach semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US