‘Pashminna’ actors Rakesh Paul, Nishant Malkani are inseparable off-screen

Actors Rakesh Paul and Nishant Malkani, who play the father-son duo Atul and Raghav in the romantic drama television show ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, have spoken up on their off-screen bonding which is completely opposite to their on-screen relationship.

The actors are united by shared interests and surrounded by a circle of mutual friends. From indulging in funny banter during the break to playing games on the set and from pulling pranks on fellow cast members to sharing lunch, Rakesh and Nishant have forged an unbreakable bond with each other.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Nishant Malkani, who plays the role of Raghav, said: “Rakesh and I have known each other for many years now. It’s difficult to point out the exact moment when we became friends. We have a common group of friends and we often talk about them during our break time.

“We are certainly quite close to each other as opposed to our on-screen bond. Whenever we are on a break from shooting, we are often found sitting and chatting together.”

- Advertisement -

Rakesh, who plays the role of Atul, said: “Off-screen the bond which I share with Nishant is a total contrast of what it is on-screen. We have fun, we joke around, we also discuss workout and diet. It makes work a lot more fun when you have your friends around you.

“In between shoots, we get together and just chat away. It’s the complete opposite of what we portray on screen and It’s an interesting challenge to play such a character especially when you have deep-rooted admiration for the other person.”

- Advertisement -

‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.