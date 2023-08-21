scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Prabhat Chaudhary to replace Rishi Grover as Monty in 'Parineeti'

Prabhat Chaudhary, who was previously seen in TV shows like 'Nima Denzongpa' and 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', has replaced actor Rishi Grover

By Agency News Desk
Prabhat Chaudhary to replace Rishi Grover as Monty in 'Parineeti'
Prabhat Chaudhary to replace Rishi Grover as Monty in 'Parineeti'

Actor Prabhat Chaudhary, who was previously seen in TV shows like ‘Nima Denzongpa’ and ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, has replaced actor Rishi Grover, who was playing the role of Monty in the show ‘Parineeti’. Prabhat said: “This is for the first time I’m replacing an actor. And absolutely, stepping into a role already essayed by someone can be quite challenging. The audience starts comparing and it’s natural to feel the pressure. But I’m positive and up for taking this challenge. I’m sure it will help me to grow as an actor.”

The actor, who made his acting debut with TV show ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’, receiving a huge popularity from his TikTok videos said he looks at the role with a fresh approach.

“I plan to play the role with a fresh approach. When I was approached to play this role. I watched a few episodes from the show and got introduced to Monty. I loved the role and could connect with it. It is a positive role.

“I’m delighted to enjoy the opportunity to work with Balaji Telefilms. It’s been two days since I’ve been shooting and I’m enjoying the atmosphere here on the sets. My director and team are helping me to understand the role and play. I hope the audience accepts me soon,” he added.

‘Parineeti’ stars Tanvi Dogra, Aanchal Sahu and Ankur Verma in pivotal roles.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IIT Bhilai-led team develops new hydrogel-based insulin-delivery system
Next article
Kohli, Rohit among Shikhar Dhawan's first five players pick for his dream ODI XI for World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kohli, Rohit among Shikhar Dhawan's first five players pick for his dream ODI XI for World Cup

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Bhilai-led team develops new hydrogel-based insulin-delivery system

News

Naveen Sharma returns with 'Kumkum Bhagya': 'I missed being on sets'

Sports

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz in three-set classic, saves match point to clinch Cincinnati Masters title

Sports

Dream start for Ward-Prowse as Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool all win

News

Travis Barker surprises 9-year-old blind drummer at lemonade stand

News

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'

Health & Lifestyle

Immune cells present long before infection may help predict flu symptoms

Technology

India sees over 120% growth in EVs, hybrid vehicles surge 400%

News

Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap close IFFM 2023 with ‘Kennedy’

Technology

Artworks created by AI can't be copyrighted, rules US judge

Sports

He knows when to pull the trigger: Ruturaj Gaikwad lauds Rinku Singh for his stunning knock against Ireland

News

Amitabh Bachchan sends a heartfelt appreciation letter to Saiyami Kher for her performance

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinning in blue at airport

Technology

Madhav Sheth brings Honor brand to India with 100% local licensing, Rs 1,000 cr investment

News

Salman Khan sets internet ablaze with his new ‘hairdo’; fans ask ‘Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2’

Sports

La Liga: Barca scrape home while Betis and Atletico end goalless

Technology

Most of Musk's 153 mn X followers fake, just 453K subscribe to X Premium

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US