Prachi Bohra: Rakshabandhan is not just about rituals, but anticipation of wonderful gifts

Prachi Bohra | Rakshabandhan

Actress Prachi Bohra, who is currently playing the role of Richa in the show ‘Kundali Milan’, has opened up on how she celebrates ‘Rakshabandhan’ with her family, calling it a cherished festival for her.

Talking about the festival, she said: “Rakshabandhan has always been a cherished festival for me. It’s not just about the rituals; it’s the anticipation of those wonderful gifts that used to make my heart race with excitement. Gathered with my cousins, we’d dive into the celebrations, creating memories together and then in the evening, my sisters and I would huddle up, comparing our collections and laughing away.”

She further shared: “Speaking of sisters, on our set, there’s one person who’s truly like family to me – my on screen sister, Anjali (Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi). We share a bond that’s beyond just acting; we’re inseparable like sisters from different walks of life, the best of friends and trusted confidantes.”

“As for my real brother, well, he’s in for a surprise if I get a day off! At the moment, it’s a secret waiting to unfold. But here’s the fun part – just like him, I’m clueless about his plans too. It’s like a delightful puzzle we’re both figuring out together, let’s hope we get to celebrate it together keeping fingers crossed,” she added.

As the story unfolds, the lives of Yash (Ankit Bathla), Anjali (Shubhanshi), and Richa (Prachi) become woven together by important choices. Yash’s strong decision to continue his marriage with Anjali leaves Richa heartbroken. Adding a twist, Aditya (Gaurav Bajpai) enters, stirring up more drama in the lives of Anjali and Yash. Richa is devastated and wants Yash back. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the sisters.

‘Kundali Milan’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

