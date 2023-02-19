scorecardresearch
Pranali Rathod unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in ‘YRKKH’

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Pranali Rathod revealed that the show is all set to take the six-year leap and the audience will witness the high-end drama

By News Bureau

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Pranali Rathod, who is seen playing the role of Akshara in the show, reveals that the show is all set to take the six-year leap and the audience will witness the high-end drama with the lead characters coming together after a long gap.

The entire story of the longest-running show revolves around Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Now as the show takes a leap of six years, both the lead characters who were separated will be coming together.

In the latest promo, when Akshara returns back to Abhimnayu’s family, he wondered why she is coming back and what is left between them.

Pranali opens up about the new track and the twists in Akshara’s life, and said: “Akshara will be going back to Udaipur after six years where she finally meets her family, she is accompanied by her husband Abhinav (Jay Soni) and son Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav).”

“Akshara is nervous about how she will mould her relationships. She is thrilled to see her niece Roohi. Akshara is filled with feelings that she cannot describe when she comes face to face with her family, Abhimanyu, and his new family,” she said.

“The ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ actress said that Akshara is shown as a strong personality and has been through a lot of ups and down in life.

“Akshara, like her mother, is a strong-headed woman at the same time… she also gives importance to her family and their responsibilities,” she said.

“The character of Akshara has seen different shades of emotions and has gone through a roller coaster ride of relationships. The audience will get to witness a lot of drama in the show,” she added.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ airs on Star Plus.

AIFF chief meets Indian team, reveals broader vision for women football
China's BYD to take on Tesla in luxury EV market
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

