Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Pratik Sehajpal, who is known for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, recently shared his experience working with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Aakhri Sach’. Pratik shares how Tamannaah was impressed by his performance and his acting, he said: “I was really glad when Tamannaah told me that she was happy to work with me. She was glad that I was her co-actor in that particular scene. She was impressed by my performance.

“She told me that you are really prepared for the scenes. It was a big deal for me as she has worked with so many actors and if she appreciates me and likes my work it is really very big for me.”

Ask Pratik about the experience of working with the producers of the show Preeti- Neeti, he said: ” Preeti- Neeti are amazing and super friendly. We did a lot of fun and they are very cool. They treat their artist so well. Even though they are the producers of the show we just felt like we are having fun with our friends while we were talking to them.”

Discussing the feedback he has been getting from his close ones after the trailer release, Pratik said: “Everyone is very excited to know what kind of character I am playing as the trailer doesn’t have my scenes more. They are supporting that whatever is my character, they are super excited.”

“They are happy that I will be sharing the screen with big actors and I am very grateful for this.” He concludes: “I don’t expect anything from any show. I just believe that I should do good work and the outcome will be good.”

‘Aakhri Sach’ is a bone chilling history that unravels the twisted ties of fate, hidden secrets of a family and terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Sanjeev Chopra.