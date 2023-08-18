scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Pratik Sehajpal recently shared his experience working with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in 'Aakhri Sach'.

By Agency News Desk
Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting
Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Pratik Sehajpal, who is known for  ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, recently shared his experience working with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Aakhri Sach’. Pratik shares how Tamannaah was impressed by his performance and his acting, he said: “I was really glad when Tamannaah told me that she was happy to work with me. She was glad that I was her co-actor in that particular scene. She was impressed by my performance.

“She told me that you are really prepared for the scenes. It was a big deal for me as she has worked with so many actors and if she appreciates me and likes my work it is really very big for me.”

Ask Pratik about the experience of working with the producers of the show Preeti- Neeti, he said: ” Preeti- Neeti are amazing and super friendly. We did a lot of fun and they are very cool. They treat their artist so well. Even though they are the producers of the show we just felt like we are having fun with our friends while we were talking to them.”

Discussing the feedback he has been getting from his close ones after the trailer release, Pratik said: “Everyone is very excited to know what kind of character I am playing as the trailer doesn’t have my scenes more. They are supporting that whatever is my character, they are super excited.”

“They are happy that I will be sharing the screen with big actors and I am very grateful for this.” He concludes: “I don’t expect anything from any show. I just believe that I should do good work and the outcome will be good.”

‘Aakhri Sach’ is a bone chilling history that unravels the twisted ties of fate, hidden secrets of a family and terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Sanjeev Chopra.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Movie Review | Ghoomer | A Promising underdog story
Next article
Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W
This May Also Interest You
News

Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

News

'KBC 15': Big B lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Sports

Ben Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes, says Jos Buttler

News

Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

News

Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

Sports

I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W

Review

Movie Review | Ghoomer | A Promising underdog story

Sports

Football: Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona defender Araujo

Technology

Twitch to allow streamers block banned users from watching streams

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new promo from Kavya with Mishkat Varma

News

Britney Spears is in high spirits despite ongoing divorce battle

Sports

We’re all willing to make it happen, says Kagiso Rabada on ambition to lead South Africa to ODI WC glory

News

Sandra Bullock feels heartbroken after 'The Blind Side' controversy

News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': New 'khatra' looms with a mystery 'Undercover' agent

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash sizzle in an electric blue dress

Technology

Jack Dorsey quits Instagram, Musk reacts with fire emoji (Lead)

Technology

Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US