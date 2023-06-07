Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her diamond ring Fans say if she engaged

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have consistently asserted that they are just buddies, a section of their fan base still holds the belief that they are more than just friends. Recently Priyanka Choudhary surprised her fans by posting a photo in which she’s seen flaunting a diamond ring. In the caption, she used the hashtag ‘#engagementring’ and also wrote, “It’s a Yes! (heart emoji)”

The TV star’s social media post is currently going viral, however, their Bigg Boss 16 buddy Vikkas Manaktala’s comment on it is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Well, it has an Ankit Gupta connection. Commenting on Priyanka’s Instagram post, the Left Right Left star tagged Ankit and jokingly asked, “To phir baat badayen aage?? Band baja lekar? @6_ankitgupta??” As expected, his comment has left PriyAnkit fans super happy.