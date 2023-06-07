scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her diamond ring Fans say if she engaged

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have consistently asserted that they are just buddies

By Pooja Tiwari
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her diamond ring Fans say if she engaged
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her diamond ring Fans say if she engaged

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have consistently asserted that they are just buddies, a section of their fan base still holds the belief that they are more than just friends. Recently Priyanka Choudhary surprised her fans by posting a photo in which she’s seen flaunting a diamond ring. In the caption, she used the hashtag ‘#engagementring’ and also wrote, “It’s a Yes! (heart emoji)”

The TV star’s social media post is currently going viral, however, their Bigg Boss 16 buddy Vikkas Manaktala’s comment on it is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Well, it has an Ankit Gupta connection. Commenting on Priyanka’s Instagram post, the Left Right Left star tagged Ankit and jokingly asked, “To phir baat badayen aage?? Band baja lekar? @6_ankitgupta??” As expected, his comment has left PriyAnkit fans super happy.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Al Pacino calls girlfriend's pregnancy special: He 'could not be happier'
Next article
'I'm going to try to avoid in the future is to have melatonin pills and naps before matches', says Tsitsipas
This May Also Interest You
News

How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa be more active on social media

Health & Lifestyle

Medical camps for special children in UP

Sports

'I'm going to try to avoid in the future is to have melatonin pills and naps before matches', says Tsitsipas

News

Al Pacino calls girlfriend's pregnancy special: He 'could not be happier'

Sports

French Open: Alcaraz masterclass overwhelms Tsitsipas; books semifinal clash with Djokovic

News

Tom Holland says 'The Crowded Room' compelled him to take an extended break

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin in purple swimsuit

Technology

Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot

News

Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Custody’, premiere announced

Sports

India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei

News

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

Technology

Rocket Lab's 1st private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Technology

Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

Health & Lifestyle

Centre, states urged to increase number of endometriosis health experts

Sports

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia at Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks

Sports

PKL: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says Ram Mehar Singh

Technology

HP introduces 45-inch curved display, vertical mouse in India

News

Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US