Rajveer Singh: My wife’s support shaped my performance in ‘Neerja’

Rajveer Singh, who has earned admiration for his performance as Abeer in ‘Neerja’, attributed his success to the unwavering support, and insights provided by his wife

By Agency News Desk
Television actor Rajveer Singh, who has earned admiration for his performance as Abeer in ‘Neerja’, attributed his success to the unwavering support, and insights provided by his wife. In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Rajveer shares how his wife’s perspective and empathy have been instrumental in shaping his portrayal of Abeer, making this show a worth watching experience for viewers.

Talking about his wife, Rajveer says: “My wife’s love and understanding have been instrumental in shaping my character of Abeer in ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan.’ She regularly follows the show and deeply connects with its message, particularly the determination of women to rise above their circumstances.”

“She totally understands the complexities of my character and empathizes with the journey of Abeer. Her insightful opinions on every scene I shoot breathe life into Abeer’s journey, adding a new dimension to my performance. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have her steadfast support as we bring this meaningful story to life—a tale that truly matters and deserves to be told,” he added.

At the heart of this gripping tale is the journey of Neerja, portrayed brilliantly by Aastha Sharma, a determined young woman seeking to redefine her identity despite challenging circumstances. Adding depth and emotion to the series is Rajveer’s portrayal of Abeer, a scion of an affluent Kolkata family who finds solace in Neerja, reminding him of a love from his past.

In the upcoming track of the show, viewers will be treated to a gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery. As Neerja agrees to the decoy marriage with Abeer, the story unfolds with unexpected twists and turns, delving deep into the complexities of their relationship.

Audiences will see Neerja’s journey as she navigates through challenges, seeking acceptance and a new identity while forging an unbreakable bond with Abeer. Will she receive the love and respect she truly deserves in this unusual arrangement?

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, airs on Colors.

Agency News Desk
