scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ranbir Kapoor: 'Indian Idol' took culture of our country to another level

Ranbir Kapoor, who will grace the stage of singing reality show 'Indian Idol 14', said the kind of talent the show has produced has really taken the culture of our country to another level.

By Agency News Desk
Ranbir Kapoor 'Indian Idol' took culture of our country to another level _pic courtesy news agency
Ranbir Kapoor 'Indian Idol' took culture of our country to another level _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will grace the stage of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’, said the kind of talent the show has produced has really taken the culture of our country to another level.

The upcoming episode will be the ‘Shaandaar Parivaar’ special. The cast of ‘Animal’ – Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna will be a part of the show and they will not only enjoy the performances put forward by the contestants but also share some interesting anecdotes, much to the delight of the audience.

Before the Top 14 contestants went onstage to impress the judges–Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal, Ranbir had a few words to share about the prestigious singing platform.

“‘Indian Idol’ is a show that should make every Indian proud, because the kind of talent the show has produced has really taken the culture of our country to another level. So for that, I would really like to congratulate ‘Indian Idol’,” said Ranbir.

He also highlighted how his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt, came on the show a few weeks back and only had nice things to say about the judges and the contestants.

‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zoya too can have an origin story: Katrina Kaif
Next article
Khushalii Kumar reluctantly smiles at her wedding with Tusharr Khanna in ‘Starfish’ song ‘Madhaniyan’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US