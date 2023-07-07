scorecardresearch
Rannvijay Singha: Being part of 'CGO Hunt' is like experiencing gaming adventure with GenZ

Rannvijay Singha is now all set to be a part of the jury for 'Chief Gaming Officer Hunt'.

By Agency News Desk
Known for his contributions to Indian reality television, actor Rannvijay Singha is now all set to be a part of the jury for ‘Chief Gaming Officer Hunt’.

Joining forces with Mythpat, Rannvijay will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the smartphone brand’s quest for a Chief Gaming Officer.

Expressing his excitement on the same, the 40-year-old actor said: “Being a part of iQOO’s CGO Hunt is like experiencing a one-of-a-kind gaming adventure with GenZ gamers. As a fellow gaming enthusiast, I understand their passion, their drive to excel, and their thirst for victory.”

“I look forward to witnessing firsthand the incredible talent and dedication that GenZ brings to the gaming space in India. I am sure together, we will unlock new levels of excitement, and innovation, with the gaming community in India,” he added.

Introducing Rannvijay as a jury member, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, said: “In his role as a jury member, Rannvijay’s influence goes beyond evaluating the contestants’ gaming prowess. Leveraging his insights, he will assess the participants’ overall personality traits, including their leadership qualities, teamwork abilities, communication skills, and strategic thinking.”

