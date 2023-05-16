scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rapper MC Stan features on Times Square: Has been a dream to take Indian hip-hop to international stage

'Bigg Boss 16' winner and rapper MC Stan has made it to the Times Square billboard in New York City.

By Agency News Desk
Rapper MC Stan features on Times Square pic courtesy twitter
Rapper MC Stan features on Times Square pic courtesy twitter

‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner and rapper MC Stan has made it to the Times Square billboard in New York City.

The billboard showcases the release of his energetic collaboration with Indian-American DJ/producer, KSHMR, ‘Haath Varthi’. It’s his first release of the year post emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16.

The billboard has been exhibited across three cities – New York, Los Angeles and Nashville with the music video featuring Stan and KSHMR on display.

Speaking on achieving this feat in his career, MC Stan says, “It feels incredibly amazing to witness myself getting featured at Times Square. It has truly been a dream of mine to take Indian hip-hop to the international stage and this is definitely one of the most momentous occasions in my career.”

He added: “‘Haath Varthi’ has received so much love even before its release and I am humbled with the response that I am seeing on the track. There is still a long way to go, but Indian hip-hop is definitely rising.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US NIH to test universal flu vaccine based on mRNA tech
Next article
Top Tesla team 'arriving' in India to explore entry as Musk focuses on EV biz
This May Also Interest You
Technology

7 out of 10 Indians shun startup jobs, line up for big corporates

Technology

Top Tesla team 'arriving' in India to explore entry as Musk focuses on EV biz

Health & Lifestyle

US NIH to test universal flu vaccine based on mRNA tech

News

Benedict Cumberbatch cast for screen adaptation of 'Grief is the Thing With Feathers'

Technology

OnMobile launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Sports

Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event

Sports

IPL 2023: What I enjoyed most was seeing Shubman Gill use his technique, says Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

Meghalaya district imposes curbs to tackle African Swine Fever

Health & Lifestyle

Dry cleaning chemical may raise risk for Parkinson's by 70%: Study

News

Internet isn’t pleased with Priyanka Chopra on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast after being called gay

News

Jamie Foxx, daughter make big announcement weeks after health scare

News

Director of Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager' is a fan of Iron Man

News

'In our family, we age backwards,' says SRK after getting Gauri's age wrong

News

Neha Joshi on what sets her 'Doosri Maa' character apart from other onscreen mums

News

Nawaz visits Faculty of Performing Arts: 'This is where it all started for me'

Technology

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness

Technology

Webb telescope finds water, new mystery in rare comet

News

Soundarya Sharma announces her first collaboration with T-Series!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US