Rashmi Gupta to have low-key intimate birthday celebration

The ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ fame actress Rashmi Gupta, who is celebrating her birthday on Thursday, has shared her plans about the celebrations, saying she has decided to keep it low key this year.

Sharing details about her birthday plan, Rashmi said: “Every year, I usually celebrate my birthday in a grand manner. However, this year, I’ve decided to keep it low-key because it coincides with the festival of Diwali, and most of my friends are in their hometowns. So, I’ve scaled down my birthday celebration.”

“I’m still marking the occasion, but it will be a more intimate gathering with just 4-5 close friends. That’s the plan for my birthday this time,” she shared.

Sharing her philosophy of getting older every year, the actress said: “Yes, I firmly believe that age is just a number. If you ask anyone, they’ll often say that the year has passed by so quickly, and their birthday comes around in no time.

“They’ll also mention that they’re getting older, but their actions and behaviour are still youthful and playful. It’s like they say, ‘Dil toh baccha hai ji’. So, I genuinely believe that age is simply a measure of time and doesn’t define one’s spirit or vitality.”

On her birthday gift, Rashmi said: “I’ve auditioned for numerous production houses recently, and I really hope that on my birthday, I receive some good news about landing a role in a great show.”

The actress said: “If it happens, I’ll consider myself extremely fortunate, and I’m eagerly awaiting the results. So, for me, this would be the best gift I could give myself, and I would be over the moon with happiness.”.