Ravi Kishan reveals facing casting couch by woman who is 'big shot', offered 'coffee at night'

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has shared that he faced casting couch by a woman who is now a "big shot". He revealed he was offered a 'coffee at night' by the woman

By News Bureau

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has shared that he faced casting couch by a woman who is now a “big shot”. He revealed he was offered a ‘coffee at night’ by the woman, who he chose not to name.

Ravi was asked about casting couch during his recent appearance on the chat show ‘Aap ki Adalat’, according to a media report.

“Yeah, it happened and this is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape. My father had taught me that I should approach my work with honesty, I never wanted to take a shortcut. I knew I was talented,” he said.

Ravi added: “I can’t name her, because she has become a big shot now. She had said, ‘Coffee peene raat me aayie. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused,” he said as per a media report.

A big star in the Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.

He was seen in the web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and hosted a singing reality show ‘Swarn Swar Bharat’.

