Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in 'Aashao Ka Savera'

Actress Reena Kapoor, who is shown playing the role of a widow — Bhavna, in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’, shared how her character is going to change in terms of her looks and traits. From a simple, soft-spoken and non-glamorous look, she will now be seen in a bold and glamorous avatar.

She said: “My character as Bhavna, started off as a very calm, vulnerable, and soft-spoken character who was required to adhere to patriarchal society’s norms imposed by her family.”

The actress has been part of the TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.

Further talking about her on-screen character and how she has been shown to be struggling in the fictional drama, Reena added: “She was also frequently ignored and excluded from family simply because she is a widow, which caused her to change and eventually decide to stand up for herself while adamantly conveying a powerful message to the audience that one needs to be their own hero as your happiness is in your own hands.”

“Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’ airs on Star Bharat.