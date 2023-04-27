scorecardresearch
Remo D’Souza recalls dealing with mental stress after his films didn’t work

Choreographer and film director Remo D'Souza talked about his days of struggle and his mental stress when his films didn't work at the box office.

Choreographer and film director Remo D’Souza talked about his days of struggle and his mental stress when his films didn’t work at the box office. Remo appeared on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ as a celebrity guest and recalled his tough time after listening to the story of Madhya Pradesh’s Akshay Pal on the show.

He said: “Akshay, I have seen your journey. I know that you have struggled a lot. I have even struggled a lot. I make films, but some films don’t work, you make one that does not work, the second one does not do as well as the third and then I stopped, my mental health was not good. Yet, I rose up again and challenged myself, to make myself better.”

“That journey that you take with yourself is the best. This is your chance for a comeback. You will again open classes and get students. Never lose hope, walk on. When the classes start, your students will filter in. I want to be your first student today,” he added.

During the show, Remo was stunned looking at the dance moves by Akshay along with his choreographer Vartika Jha on the famous track ‘Chammak Challo’ from the movie ‘Ra. One’. Amazed at the dance steps they recreated, he appreciated their performance and also Vartika’s choreography.

Talking about the performance, Remo complimented Vartika’s choreography and said: ” I would like to reiterate that you are a gift to the dance community. Whichever show you do, you are a gift to the show, you are a gift to the contestant, and to whoever watches you dance, you are a gift to them. You are amazing, I love you Vartika, you know that.”

He further praised Akshay and added: “You are outstanding, what an artist you are. This is the ‘Grand Premiere’ and the ‘Best Ka Biggest Celebration’ and today you challenged everyone in your very first performance and now everyone will be scared of you. So, all the best.”

Akshay also spoke about Remo, saying: “Sir, I have learned dance watching all of you. Now that you are in front of me, this feels like a dream. When I first started dancing, there was a dance competition that I participated in and Remo sir, you were a judge in that. It’s been ages now, and you won’t remember. You did not know me but you are a very big part of my life. Now I am seeing you in front of me. You are my inspiration and I want to be like you.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is judged by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

