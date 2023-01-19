scorecardresearch
Rishina Kandhari: Wildlife photography is like an addiction

Rishina Kandhari recalls her first wildlife safari to Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and spotting five tigers.

By News Bureau

TV actress Rishina Kandhari, who is currently seen in the show ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’, gets candid about her interest in wildlife photography and recalls her first wildlife safari to Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and spotting five tigers.

She shares: ” My interest in wildlife photography came in immediately after the lockdown got over. When I went on my first wildlife safari in 2020, I had no idea what it was going to be like. But to my surprise it was beautiful, call it beginner’s luck I spotted 5 tigers.”

The actress says that the experience was so good that again she went to Pench Tiger Reserve. She adds about the skill of capturing animals taught to her by a guide.

“Wildlife is mesmerizing and one can get lost in its beauty. While capturing a tiger, my guide asked me to click the picture as it won’t wait for us or pose. Luckily in the nick of time, I clicked one shot and I was so happy that the picture came perfectly. I realize that it is very important to enjoy wildlife with your eyes for a blissful experience. Yet I do like taking pictures as I have learnt it professionally. “

Apart from the current fictional drama, she was also seen on ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai’, ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Gehraiyaan’ and many more.

While sharing her experience of wildlife photography, she talks about a few points to be kept in mind.

“Things to take care of when you visit such parks are first and foremost safety. You should have a perfect guide and a driver who is confident of driving well in the jungle because the paths are uneven. Secondly, whenever you go to these parks you are always sighting in an open jeep, though there are canters that are covered. Also wildlife photographers prefer sighting in an open jeep so that they can capture good pictures,” she adds.

“One should never get down the jeep because it’s a high risk of distracting the animals. You must wear covered clothing, your cap, and your mask to protect yourself from the dust storm and water which is very essential. Avoid talking loudly or you might chase the animals away.”

“Wildlife photography is all about patience, one has to be patient enough to wait for the animals to come out. Sometimes people get dry safaris where they don’t get even a single sighting. One shouldn’t get disheartened as it’s a game of luck. Wildlife photography is like an addiction and trust me there is no rehab for it,” she concludes.

