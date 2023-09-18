Rithvik Dhanjani: There's never been a 'lost moment' in my life because of Bappa

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has unwavering faith in Bappa, and crafts his own eco-friendly Ganpati idols at home for Ganesh Chaturthi. The much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi festival is around the corner, and like every year, his devotees are eagerly waiting for his arrival. Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on September 19.

While promoting his new film ‘Lost and Found in Singapore’, Rithvik spoke about his connection with Bappa, and how he has never experienced a sense of being ‘lost’ in his life.

“I’ve never really lost anything; I’ve always found and received things. Where I am today is way better than what I ever asked for. So far, there’s nothing I’d want to change about my life, whether it’s a person or an experience. That’s why I’ve never felt lost,” said Rithvik.

The actor expressed: “Like everyone else, I’ve also faced tough times but I see them as blessings too. When time is good, it’s a blessing, and when it is tough, it’s also a blessing. Mujh par Bappa ka haath hamesha hai. I have always felt that I have Bappa’s blessings, and he is always looking out for me. So, there’s never been a ‘lost moment’ in my life.”

The movie ‘Lost And Found In Singapore’ starring Rithvik and Apoorva Arora, invites viewers to become a part of the narrative, steering its course through their choices as Dhruv and Sitara lead us on a journey of discovery through the enchanting streets of Singapore.

MX Studios, the in-house content studio of MX Player associated with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to bring ‘Lost and Found in Singapore’ that follows the journeys of an introverted solo traveler (Rithvik) and an adventure-seeking girl (Apoorva) who champions friendship.

Amid Singapore’s iconic landmarks and hidden gems, their destinies rest in the hands of the audience. Viewers guide their choices, creating diverse paths and unique viewing experiences.

‘Lost and Found in Singapore’ is streaming on MX Player.