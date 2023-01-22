Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj celebrate four years of wedded bliss

TV actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have been married for four years. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary today, Rohit expressed his love and gratitude towards his wife for always taking care of him and supporting him in his difficult times.

Rohit shared their wedding picture and also dedicated the romantic track ‘Tu Hai’ from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Mohenjo Daro’.

‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ actor wrote in the caption: “All my feelings for you lies in this song…Happy 4th anniversary my love.”

Rohit added saying that she is the ‘best thing’ that happened in his life. “You are the best thing that ever happened to me, thank you for being the way you are, thank you for being so chilled out, thank you for being sooo supportive, caring, loving and understanding..you make my life so easy..You are the one and only..I am Blessed to have a partner like you Sheena.”

TV actors and his fans congratulated the couple on their special day. Actress Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Raghav Dhir, among others wished them a happy wedding anniversary and many more years of togetherness.

Rohit and Sheena got married on January 22, 2019, in Jaipur. They both met each other long back on the sets of the show ‘Arjun’ which premiered in 2012 and after dating for almost six years they tied the knot in 2019.

Rohit is known for his TV shows such as ‘Razia Sultan’, ‘Porus’, ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’, and ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’.