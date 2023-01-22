scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj celebrate four years of wedded bliss

By News Bureau

TV actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have been married for four years. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary today, Rohit expressed his love and gratitude towards his wife for always taking care of him and supporting him in his difficult times.

Rohit shared their wedding picture and also dedicated the romantic track ‘Tu Hai’ from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Mohenjo Daro’.

‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ actor wrote in the caption: “All my feelings for you lies in this song…Happy 4th anniversary my love.”

Rohit added saying that she is the ‘best thing’ that happened in his life. “You are the best thing that ever happened to me, thank you for being the way you are, thank you for being so chilled out, thank you for being sooo supportive, caring, loving and understanding..you make my life so easy..You are the one and only..I am Blessed to have a partner like you Sheena.”

TV actors and his fans congratulated the couple on their special day. Actress Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Raghav Dhir, among others wished them a happy wedding anniversary and many more years of togetherness.

Rohit and Sheena got married on January 22, 2019, in Jaipur. They both met each other long back on the sets of the show ‘Arjun’ which premiered in 2012 and after dating for almost six years they tied the knot in 2019.

Rohit is known for his TV shows such as ‘Razia Sultan’, ‘Porus’, ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’, and ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’.

Previous article
Vishal Dadlani on 'Pathaan': 'This film is a meeting of passion'
Next article
Anybody who says there is no money in Rugby is not working hard enough: Rahul Bose
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US