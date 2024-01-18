Rohit Suchanti shows off his cricket skills on sets of 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

Actor Rohit Suchanti often takes time on the set of the show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, and indulges in a friendly cricket match with his co-star Aman Gandhi, and the crew of the show, without hampering the shoot.

While actors are shooting religiously to entertain their audiences, they need some time off in intervals to shed work stress and break the monotony.

Talking about the same, Rohit, who plays Rishi in the show, said: “While we have been dedicatedly shooting every day for the show, there are times we need some break from our hectic schedule. And to make our break time fun and entertaining, Aman and I usually play cricket with our crew members.”

The ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actor thinks cricket is a sport that is loved by one and all in India, there is no age or gender bar to it.

“Everyone on our set, from our camera person to the light man, to spot dada and security guards, everyone is equally enthusiastic about playing the match from time to time.”

“Aman and I are most of the time in the same team, and not to brag but we almost win every time. I think these little things matter the most, we all are like one big family on the set and love to spend as much time as we can with each other, such moments only make our bond better and stronger,” he added.

The show revolves around the characters of Lakshmi (played by Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit).

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how everyone is preparing for Neelam’s (Smita Bansal) birthday party, but Malishka’s focus is on separating Rishi and Lakshmi by hook or by crook.

During this celebration, she intentionally puts Neelam’s life in danger, just so that she can blame it on Lakshmi.

It airs on Zee TV.