Rohitashv Gour dish on quirky food; relishes on 'Indori khopra patties'

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who is best known for the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared about the culinary journey he has relished in his recent travel to Indore with his co-star Shubhangi Atre. On the ‘World Food Day’, Rohitashv said: “Participating in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Indore alongside my co-star Shubhangi was a culinary journey. Shubhangi, a proud Indore native, introduced me to various local delicacies.”

“Among them, the Indori Khopra Patties stood out– an exquisite combination of crispy potato patties generously filled with a delightful mix of spicy, tangy coconut, aromatic herbs, and dried fruits. Each bite was a revelation, turning my perception of coconut from sweet to savoury and adding an extra layer of enjoyment to this unique culinary experience,” he added.

In the current track of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ track, Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) is jolted awake by a harrowing dream, discovering that her beloved grooming class has shut. Simultaneously, Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv) experiences a troubling dream, witnessing his shop being auctioned.

The following day, both receive the disturbing news that they are burdened with a substantial Rs 10 lakh loan from the bank, plunging them into distress. As the weight of their financial troubles bears down on them, a glimmer of hope emerges with the announcement of a Dandiya Competition in the modern colony.

The grand prize for the winner is an enticing 25 lakh rupees. Anita suggests Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) participate alongside Angoori (Shubhangi) in the competition.

Meanwhile, Tika (Vaibhav Mathur) and Tilu (Salim Zaidi) make earnest attempts to persuade Rusa (Charrul Malik) to join them in the garba festivities. Amid the celebrations, Ammaji (Soma Rathod) informs Angoori about her ominous luck and advises her to encapsulate it within a Ladoo and place it beneath a tree for protection.

Despite these precautions, when the time comes for him to engage in Dandiya with Angoori, misfortune repeatedly befalls him, leaving Anita even more stressed and anxious.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ airs on &TV.