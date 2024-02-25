Rohitashv Gour reveals he consults astrological ‘mahurat’ timings for new projects

Actor Rohitashv Gour has opened up about embracing astrology in his life, and revealed that he consults astrological ‘mahurat’ timings for new projects, finding alignment with the successful outcomes.

Rohitashv, who essays the character of Manmohan Tiwari in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ talked about the astro guidance in his everyday life.

“I approach astrology with a balanced perspective, not blindly following, but seeking guidance for specific aspects of my life and family’s well-being. During a slower period, an astrologer suggested wearing a ‘Manik’ (Ruby) stone and offering ‘Jal’ to ‘Suryadev’ daily. Following these recommendations, I noticed positive changes and an upturn in my life,” he said.

The actor, who is known for his work in ‘Chidiya Ghar’, said that donning the ruby and honouring the Sun deity seemed connected to a positive shift.

“I also consult astrological ‘Mahurat’ timings for new projects, finding alignment with successful outcomes. While not solely relying on astrology, these experiences have instilled a belief in celestial influences on certain life aspects,” he added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.