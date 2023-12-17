Romanch Mehta opens up on cameo role in 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'

Actor Romanch Mehta, who plays the character of Shukracharya in the show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’, revealed that it is a cameo role, sharing that it involves shooting for four to five days in a month.

Romanch is known for his performances in ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’. He opened up on the insights about his character, and his personal connection to the role.

Sharing details about his role, Romanch expressed: “I’m portraying Shukracharya, acknowledged as the Guru of Death. In the show, Shani Dev has three or four friends, including Rahu, Ketu, and Shukracharya, and I’m playing one of Shani Dev’s close companions. What I find intriguing about my character is the depth and complexity of Shukracharya’s role as the Guru of Daityas and Asurs, which adds a unique dimension to the narrative.”

The ’Siya Ke Ram’ actor further shared: “It’s a cameo role, and aside from two or three characters, most of them are more or less in cameo appearances, involving shooting for four to five days in a month.”

On relating to his character, Romanch commented: “Connecting with the character in real life is a bit challenging because this is mythology, and we are living in a different era. The powers that our Gods possessed during that time are not possible today. However, there is a sense of relatability as the same Divine Power, which governs everyone, is running the whole world. So, in that aspect, there is a slight connection.”

‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ unfolds the untold tales of Shanidev’s life, drawing from revered epics like Ramayan and different avatars of Lord Vishnu. The show explores how Shanidev, the dispenser of justice, maintains a balance between Devta and Asur realms. It sheds light on the lesser-known aspects of Shanidev, unraveling his often misunderstood character in Indian mythology.

With narratives from Samundra Mathan, Piplaad Katha, Dashrath and Raja Harishchandra Katha, the show aims to captivate viewers by offering a nuanced exploration of Shanidev’s divine significance in Hindu Puranas.

The show features Vineet Kumar Chaudhry as Shanidev, Sandeep Mohan as Surya Dev (Shanidev’s father), Suhasi Dhami as Sangya and Chaya (Shanidev’s mother), Aparna Dixit as Shanidev’s wife Damini and Deblina Chatterjee as Goddess Laxmi.

It airs on Shemaroo TV.