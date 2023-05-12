scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Initially felt pressure of performance

Roshan Kapoor, who plays the role of Maahir in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', says he felt the pressure of his performance initially.

By Agency News Desk
Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' Initially felt pressure of performance
Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' Initially felt pressure of performance

Actor Roshan Kapoor, who plays the role of Maahir in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, says he felt the pressure of his performance initially.

The actor is playing a comic character and Roshan admits that it’s not easy to make people laugh.

“It’s my first show with Balaji so, yes, there was pressure to play a funny character well. It’s an important character and requires a lot of screen presence. Yes, the pressure was there as to make someone laugh isn’t easy. You should have that punch and timings. There can be technical issues or if someone fumbles then you have to do another take. So again, you have to bring that comic timing and it gets tough.

To prepare for the role, Roshan did something unique.

“So, what I did before sleeping was that I watched some comedy like Kapil Sharma’s show. I like his show a lot. I also watched ‘Hum Paanch’ starring Ashok Saraf Ji and Laxmikant’s movies. I have also seen the movies of Johny Lever sir or if I didn’t have much time I used to watch videos on YouTube for five-ten minutes and that’s how I prepared myself.

“I used to read the script and create my own lines. I used to discuss it with the director and he used to say yes.”

“My character name is Maahir who is a very humble and does not know much about the world. He is so involved in himself and loves to eat. Whoever makes him eat some good food, he is on his/her side. He gels well with all the family members.”

“Maahir loves Pihu a lot and he wants to marry her (Pooja Banerjee). Pihu also shows that she loves Maahir but he scolds and insults her. People are loving this character. I am also enjoying it and I am really happy to go on sets,” he said.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hrithik Roshan on ‘Vikram Vedha’: Tried doing something which was a bit whacko for me
Next article
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss and hold hands during her interview
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Would take responsibility for playing a lot of dot balls, says KKR's Venkatesh Iyer

Technology

Our aim is to create 100 semiconductor design startups: MoS IT

Sports

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

News

Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars

Health & Lifestyle

Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sports

Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

Sports

La Liga: Barca could win the title in Barcelona Derby in Matchday 34 this weekend (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may prompt mushrooming of pvt institutes

News

Parineeti's apartment lights up ahead of our engagement with Raghav Chadha

News

Disney + Hotstar loses 4.6 million subscribers

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't knocking at the doors of Team India, he's breaking it, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Ranveer gives a soft kiss on Deepika's lips during her TIME magazine interview

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

Technology

Can Pixel 7a help Google improve its dismal India smartphone market share?

News

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss and hold hands during her interview

News

Hrithik Roshan on ‘Vikram Vedha’: Tried doing something which was a bit whacko for me

News

Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa for international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US