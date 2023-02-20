Saanvi Talwar returns to TV after 3 years with ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’

After a gap of three years, actress Saanvi Talwar is making a comeback on TV with the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’. The actress is best known for her roles in shows like ‘O Gujariya’, ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, ‘Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha’, ‘Sufiyana Pyaar Mera’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and many more.

Her last show was ‘Chandra Nandini’.

Talking about her break from work, Saanvie said: “After my last show I decided to take a break to do theatre. I always wanted to do theatre and I never went to any acting school or took training, so finally, when I got the chance, I applied to a popular theatre academy, Stella Adler Acting Theatre, which is a 75-year-old theatre academy in the USA. And it was a dream come true for me.”

“I do believe that everything holds special importance in our lives, so when life gives you a chance to learn something new, you should take it. These three years of my life have surely turned out to be fruitful for me and I am happy about it,” she said.

Sharing about her comeback, Saanvie added further: “After three years of sabbatical from work, I am back in the frame. I have signed a new show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ and I am going to play a very important character. The plot of the story is so powerful that it prompted me to take up the show.”

“The audience is gonna see a different shade of me in this show and I am sure that they’ll love me in this character. I am pretty excited about my comeback on TV,” concluded the actress.