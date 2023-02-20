scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Saanvi Talwar returns to TV after 3 years with ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’

After a gap of three years, actress Saanvi Talwar is making a comeback on TV with the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

By News Bureau
Saanvi Talwar returns to TV after 3 years
Saanvi Talwar _ pic courtesy instagram

After a gap of three years, actress Saanvi Talwar is making a comeback on TV with the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’. The actress is best known for her roles in shows like ‘O Gujariya’, ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, ‘Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha’, ‘Sufiyana Pyaar Mera’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and many more.

Her last show was ‘Chandra Nandini’.

Talking about her break from work, Saanvie said: “After my last show I decided to take a break to do theatre. I always wanted to do theatre and I never went to any acting school or took training, so finally, when I got the chance, I applied to a popular theatre academy, Stella Adler Acting Theatre, which is a 75-year-old theatre academy in the USA. And it was a dream come true for me.”

“I do believe that everything holds special importance in our lives, so when life gives you a chance to learn something new, you should take it. These three years of my life have surely turned out to be fruitful for me and I am happy about it,” she said.

Sharing about her comeback, Saanvie added further: “After three years of sabbatical from work, I am back in the frame. I have signed a new show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ and I am going to play a very important character. The plot of the story is so powerful that it prompted me to take up the show.”

“The audience is gonna see a different shade of me in this show and I am sure that they’ll love me in this character. I am pretty excited about my comeback on TV,” concluded the actress.

Pic. Sourcesaanvitalwar9
Previous article
Bholaa – Nazar Lag Jayegi Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul
Next article
Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Sports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

News

Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

Sports

Women's T20 WC: India have been very scratchy, need to put up best performance in semis, says Mithali

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India bags two gold medals on Day-2

News

Himanshi Parashar on shooting for 'Teri Meri Doriyaan' wedding scene

Health & Lifestyle

Newborn declared dead by hospital found alive after hrs, alleges family

News

5 reasons why ‘Rabia and Olivia’ is a must watch

Technology

Tepid start for India Inc in 2023, overall deal activity down 41%

Technology

Don't fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

Technology

Insta restores Pornhub account 'in error' for few hours, shuts down again

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: Second win for Pritam Siwach foundation

News

Horror flick 'Prey for the Devil' to release on Feb 24 on Liongate

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Goa to host final on March 18

Sports

Fame hasn't gone to my head, says Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli after Road To UFC final triumph

Sports

Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites

Lyrics

Bholaa – Nazar Lag Jayegi Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US