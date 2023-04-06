Sachet-Parampara to judge a singing contest in 'Junooniyatt'

Music composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, popular as Sachet-Parampara, will be seen as guest judges in a singing contest in the show, ‘Junooniyatt’, which stars Neha Rana, Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Singh Vig. They are seen playing the roles of Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan.

Sachet and Parampara are known for tracks such as ‘Bekhayali’ from ‘Kabir Singh’ in 2019 which became a major hit. Their ‘Shiv Tandav Stotram’ was also liked by music lovers along with ‘Maiyya Mainu’ from ‘Jersey’.

Talking about the special episode, Sachet said: “From starting my musical career with a reality show to now judging one in a fictional set-up feels quite like a journey. The show’s ability to capture the real-life struggles and challenges that singers face is commendable, and I believe that viewers will be able to connect with music on a deeper level through this integration. I am excited to be a part of this journey and witness the raw talent that ‘The Great Indian Voice’ will bring forth.”

During the show, Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan are set to show their musical talent in a singing contest and this special episode will see Sachet-Parampara as judges.

Parampara also spoke on how she felt about being part of the show as a judge: “As musicians, we recognise the impact of music, and Sachet and I personally connect with the show since music played a vital role in bringing us together as a couple. I hope the audience will continue to shower love on this show and appreciate the effort put into creating a beautiful musical experience.”

‘Junooniyatt’ airs on Colors.