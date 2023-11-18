scorecardresearch
Sadhana Sargam croones 'Chupke Se' with 'Indian Idol 14' contestant

Sadhana Sargam, and contestant Menuka Poudel will be singing ‘Chupke Se’, from the Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji-starrer romantic drama ‘Saathiya’.

 Playback singer Sadhana Sargam, who is set to grace the stage of ‘Indian Idol 14’, and contestant Menuka Poudel will be singing ‘Chupke Se’, from the Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji-starrer romantic drama ‘Saathiya’.

The evergreen singers of Indian film industry Anuradha Paudwal and Sadhana Sargam will be gracing the stage of the singing reality show in its ‘Queens of 90’s’ episode. Bringing alive this golden era of music, the Top 14 contestants will mesmerise one and all with their powerful performances.

Contestant Menuka Poudel has been winning hearts ever since she stepped foot in the show. She sang ‘Chupke Se’ from the film ‘Saathiya’, and ‘Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise’ from the movie ‘Saajan’, sung by Sadhana and Anuradha respectively.

Sadhana, who was overwhelmed with emotion, went on stage to hug Menuka for her exceptional performance.

She says: “Menuka, you have God’s blessings and that’s the reason your voice touches our hearts, you have been blessed with such a beautiful voice that it will always remain with you. There is so much purity, it is divinity. May you always have everyone’s love.”

The duo will take over the stage and captivate one and all by singing ‘Chupke Se’. The song is originally sung by Sadhana, Murtuza Khan, and Qadir Khan.

Stunned by her vocal range, Anuradha says: “While listening to you, it occurred to me that you are blessed and you were on point with all the ‘Surs.’ Every sur touched my soul, very nice performance.”

Judge Kumar Sanu added: “I would like to give you a standing ovation. Fantastic, God bless you!”

Later, Sadhana compliments judge Shreya Ghoshal on her versatility. Shreya, on the other hand, gave full credit to Sadhana as she has always been her inspiration.

‘Indian Idol 14’ airs on Sony.

