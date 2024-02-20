Sahil Phull on his role in ‘Suhaagan’: Samay & I are alike

Actor Sahil Phull, who has recently joined the show ‘Suhaagan’, shared how he can relate to his role Samay, saying this character too is deeply rooted in his values, and cherishes simplicity.

Sahil portrays Samay Shukla, who brings a mysterious blend of modernity and tradition.

Talking about joining ‘Suhaagan’, Sahil, who has been a part of shows like ‘Uttaran’, ‘Kaatelaal & Sons’ shared: “I am looking forward to embodying the complex character of Samay Shukla. He is a man of many layers, and I cannot wait for the viewers to unravel the mysteries surrounding his entry on the show.”

“Samay and I are alike; this character too is deeply rooted in his values, cherishing simplicity, and tradition despite his success in business and urban upbringing. His homecoming to Barabanki marks new developments in the journey of Bindiya, Payal, and Krishna,” he said.

‘Suhaagan’ revolves around Bindiya (Garima Kishnani), Payal (Sakshi Sharma), and Krishna (Raghav Thakur), who are tied together in a love triangle.

In the current track, Bindiya, deeply wounded by Krishna’s outburst, seeks solace in her hometown, where she meets Samay, who has a big project in the works. With an MBA under his belt and a trail of successful startups, Samay exemplifies ambition and entrepreneurial spirit beyond his years.

Despite his metropolitan upbringing, Samay’s heart remains rooted in tradition and respect for simple pleasures. His life mirrors that of Bindiya, a kindred spirit who shares his values of family and love.

Having pursued his studies in Bengaluru, he returns to his roots in Barabanki with a renewed sense of purpose, ready to embark on new business ventures.

‘Suhaagan’ airs on Colors.