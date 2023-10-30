Sai Deodhar makes TV comeback with 'Dabangii...' 'Perfect example of good content, mass appeal'

Actress Sai Deodhar, who is known for her work in shows like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ etc, will now be seen in the show ‘Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi’, opened up on her five years of sabbatical from the television industry, saying she wasn’t too convinced with the roles that were offered to her.

The show promises audiences a riveting tale of a daughter’s quest to find and unite with her father, entering a world with hidden secrets and entangled relationships that will turn her life upside down.

Featuring Maahi Bhadra as Arya, Sai as Chhaya, Aamir Dalvi as Satya, and Manav Gohil as Ankush, the show will bring to life the captivating characters of the show, each exploring the multifaceted layers of human emotion and the eternal battle between good and evil.

Sai, who is returning to television after a long gap, said: “I took a sabbatical from TV for five years because I wasn’t too convinced with the roles that were offered to me. So, I decided to stay behind the camera as a producer. But I wanted to be back on television because TV is a place where I wanted to stay connected.”

“When ‘Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi’ was offered to me, my first reaction was, ‘I’m not sure’, as I was in the autopilot mode of saying ‘No.’ But they asked me to listen to the story and the character of Chhaya. When I heard the story and my role, I didn’t want to miss out,” she said.

Sai shared: “I loved the subject, the thrill, drama, adventure, the sweet relationship of a daughter and mother; and how the daughter is looking forward to meeting her father. Also, the intricate relationship between two brothers with contrasting ideologies is quite gripping. That’s what attracted me to the story but the win-win moment for me was the mother-daughter bond.”

The actress was last seen as a guest contestant in the 2019 show ‘Kitchen Champion 5’.

What changes are you seeing in television?

Sai said: “I had opened my eyes to the entertainment industry as my father was a renowned DOP, and my mother is a national award-winning filmmaker. The industry is changing very fast in this era.”

“We have a lot of content to watch; there’s OTT, and cinema is changing as well. According to the times, television has also changed a lot. I think change is very important and the audience is very intelligent to choose what they like,” the actress said.

Talking about her character ‘Chhaya’, Sai commented: “Chhaya’s character is multi-faceted, spanning both in the past and present. She is a single mother, faces adversity and adversarial circumstances, yet her inner strength prevails as she fights to save Arya from her father. Playing this character presents various shades and proves to be a compelling challenge.”

Sai concluded by saying, ” ‘Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi’ is a story that will cater to a larger audience. The storyline revolves around a father and daughter, and it’s a story of contrasting ideologies, obsession, power, dignity, and blood relations. Such content was not made earlier. I think ‘Dabangii’ is a perfect example of good content and mass appeal.”

The show will air from Monday on Sony.