Saiyami Kher recalls her grandma’s fond love for Amitabh Bachchan in ‘KBC 15’

Actress Saiyami Kher went down the memory lane and recalled how her maternal grandmother used to dedicate her love for ‘one hour’ to megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the special episode, the star cast of ‘Ghoomer’ — Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and R Balki, were present on the set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ (KBC).

The host of the quiz reality show, Big B introduced the filmmaker R Balki, Saiyami to the audiences, and then said indicating to his son and actor Abhishek: “I don’t know who is he”. Hearing this, the audience and Junior Bachchan gave a hearty laugh.

Abhishek imitates Big B’s voice and says latter’s famous dialogue ‘Rishte me to ham tumhare… “, to which Big B says ‘aye…’ and they shared a laugh.

The signature dialogue “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai Shahenshah”, is from Amitabh’s 1988 vigilante action film ‘Shahenshah’.

Big B then shares he has worked in many films with Balki, adding, “I have not worked with Saiyami. But I have seen your work”. Amitabh again indicates towards Abhishek, and says “inki to ham baat hi nahi karenge”.

He says that it is the first time that you both — Saiyami and Balki have come in ‘KBC’. “How do you feel?” asks the actor.

To which Saiyami replies: “Amit ji I am so nervous, because this is the first time I am sitting in front of you, cameras are on, everyone is watching, but it is probably the most special day of my life.”

She then goes on to narrate: “We are watching KBC since our childhood days. My materal grandmother who was from Rewa, used to say ‘for 23 hours I will give you love and everything, but for one hour when KBC will come on TV, all the love will go to Amit ji’.”

Indicating towards the sky, Saiyami says, “wherever she is, wherever she is watching, she will be a very proud grandmother today.”

Big B replied to this and said, “thank you so much Saiyami”.

Saiyami looked gorgeous in a black blazer with cut-out sleeves, matching pants and shoes. She completed the look with a choker neckpiece, and tied her curly hair in a bun.

Saiyami then tells that they have decided to donate the money to the ‘Go Sports’ Foundation. She said the foundation supports para athletes and Olympic athletes.

“They have helped me a lot in ‘Ghoomer’. So I hope we reach Rs 7 crore, and we can help them,” she added.

In ‘Ghoomer’, Saiyami is playing a paraplegic sportsperson.

Written and directed by R Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut. An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

‘Ghoomer’ is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called “normal”.

The film has been released in cinemas.