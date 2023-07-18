scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Salman Khan: Have hosted 'Bigg Boss' for so many years, it feels like an extension of my life

Salman Khan feels the Bigg Boss show is like an extension of his life.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, feels the show is like an extension of his life.

While news of Salman quitting the show as the host including the ongoing ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has been circulating, this is what the ‘Dabangg’ star had to say about the show during the launch of the OTT version.

“Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!” said Salman.

‘Bigg Boss’ is an Indian reality show franchise based on the Dutch reality show ‘Big Brother’. It was originally started in the Hindi language, and has since been extended into seven languages spoken in the Indian subcontinent, including Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam.

Salman has been the host of ‘Bigg Boss’ for the last 13 seasons and took over as the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ this season.

He first joined the hosting duties in 2010 with the fourth season of the show, where Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner.

On the acting front, he was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal among many others.

Salman will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023.

‘Tiger 3’ is the third instalment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The first instalment ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person: Venkatesh Prasad awestruck with Dhoni’s bike collection in Ranchi
Next article
Meta bringing more Reels editing tools on FB Feed
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar turn doctors

News

Justin Simien has 'no idea what's going on' with 'Star Wars' Lando Calrissian series

Technology

Redmi 12 first impression: Stylish smartphone with a lot of potential

Technology

YouTube testing feature that let users easily watch videos at 2x speed

News

Bhumi Pednekar unveils plan of launching her foundation on her birthday

News

Miranda Lambert stops singing 'Tin Man' in concert to call out fans taking selfies

Technology

‘Twitter killer’ Meta Threads now under govt lens in US

News

Vir Das announces world tour: It's about shining spotlight on incredible talent within Indian comedy scene

Sports

India A face Pakistan A in ACC men’s emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday

News

Oppenheimer, subject of Christopher Nolan’s biopic, found solace in Bhagavad Gita

Technology

Meta bringing more Reels editing tools on FB Feed

Sports

One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person: Venkatesh Prasad awestruck with Dhoni’s bike collection in Ranchi

Sports

Colombia's Rueda takes charge of Honduras

News

Leopard drops in on tele-serial set in Film City, scoots with a dog

Technology

AFib History now available in India for Apple Watch users

News

Love in Lisbon: Ananya, Aditya get cosy, soak in Portugues vibes

Sports

‘If I go out, people will harass, wherever I go, trouble follows’: Prithvi Shaw

News

Deepika's first look from 'Project K' opens up a new cinematic universe

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US