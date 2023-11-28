Samridhii Shukla on joining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': 'Everything is like all the stars are aligned'

Actress Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ post leap. She is on cloud nine to have bagged the part and said that it’s like everything is like all stars are aligned as it is the perfect show and a perfect production house.

Talking about being a part of the show, Samridhii said: “I am very happy and I think anybody would be. It’s something that dreams are made of, a perfect channel, a perfect production house, a perfect show, everything is like all the stars are aligned and it’s the best thing, best opportunity and best ground anyone can ask for.”

The show has been running for 15 years, which is a huge achievement.

“It is extremely rare and especially in today’s time, most shows don’t, they barely complete 100 episodes. And then we have rare shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ that completed more than 4000 episodes, it’s a big thing.

Speaking about her role, she added: “Abhira is very different from anything that I have done before. It requires a lot of spontaneity, energy and she is vibrant, full of energy and is very impulsive but in a very innocent way.

“She’ll say anything and then she will realise later. She speaks first and thinks later, she is that sort of person. She is someone who stands for the right always no matter how hard, no matter who is there in front of them, she will never be shy about it. She will stand for what she believes in.”

Samridhii is someone who will stand for the right, much like Abhira.

“If I believe in something, I do it. I am a rebel, if necessary. And I am a rebel with a cause and I don’t think anything is bad about it. I like standing for what is right,” she ends.