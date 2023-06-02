scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sana Amin Sheikh spills bean on her 'Tum Bin Jaun Kahan' character

Sana Amin Sheikh, who has been roped in for the romantic drama 'Tum Bin Jaun Kahan' shared that she plays the lead character of Zaara who is a female servant.

By Agency News Desk
Sana Amin Sheikh spills bean on her 'Tum Bin Jaun Kahan' character
Sana Amin Sheikh

Actress Sana Amin Sheikh, who has been roped in for the upcoming romantic drama titled ‘Tum Bin Jaun Kahan’, has shared the details of her role. In the show, Sana plays the lead character of Zaara who is a female servant.

The show follows the story of a family of Kaneez (female servants) based in Lucknow and takes a dramatic turn when one of the Kaneez falls in love with a guy from upper caste who is engaged to her best friend.

Talking about her role, Sana shared: “I am thrilled to be playing Zaara. As I am a Muslim, I have always wanted to play a Muslim character on screen and this will be my very first time. The highlight of the series is that it’s structured and well written script. Zaara is a kaneez, who falls in love with a guy from the upper caste creating quite a stir and havoc.

“We have started shooting and I am thoroughly enjoying it, while I am giving 100 per cent to my character Zaara. I am really excited for the audiences to witness it,” she added.

The show has gone on floors and will be out on Atrangii TV and OTT this year.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' migrates from OTT to theatres; to also release in Tamil, Telugu
Next article
New blood test to detect 50 types of cancer shows promise
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New blood test to detect 50 types of cancer shows promise

News

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' migrates from OTT to theatres; to also release in Tamil, Telugu

Sports

WTC Final: Would go with two spinners depending on pitch conditions, says Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Users can now add tile on Google Keep for Wear OS

Technology

Samsung may hold next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in S.Korea

Technology

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Technology

Hundreds join Amazon walkout at HQ over return to work policy

Technology

OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Technology

IITR develops device to reduce air pollution

Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US