scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sana Makbul says 'I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient’, lost work & gained weight

Television actress Sana Maqbul has opened up about her battle with hepatitis during the early stages of her career.

By Agency News Desk
Sana Makbul says 'I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient’
Sana Makbul _ pic courtesy instagram

Television actress Sana Maqbul has opened up about her battle with hepatitis during the early stages of her career. Sana took to Instagram, where she posted a reel talking about that she was an F3-F4 patient but now she reversed it to F1-F2.

She talked about how her journey till date has been draining emotionally, physically and mentally.

“Hi guys! Well, it’s July 28, it’s World Hepatitis Day and on this day I want to share something which is very personal. Yes, I’m an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I discovered this in 2020,” she said.

The actress added: “Till date, the journey has been tough mentally, emotionally, physically. The best part is in 2021 when I went for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was on medication and I battled it well, even the show, even my health. When I came back from there I was stronger, I felt I could do this and I got this.”

She revealed that for the last one year she has been focussing on herself.

Sana said: “It’s said that when everything is going well then something happens. I think with me also that happened when my career was taking off and I had to take a pause. I was working non stop but I had to take a seat back and focus on my health. I was deteriorating not physically but internally I was. And I think for the last one and a half years I have been doing that. I have been just focusing on me, myself and my health mentally, emotionally, physically drained.”

Sana revealed she lost work, woke up with “puffy face, swollen feet, swollen hands, you have water retention on your body, you gain weight.”

“Especially when you are an actor, you have to look a certain way, you have to maintain a certain weight. So, I think I was battling with it and I came back stronger. Today on world hepatitis day, I wanted to share with you all that I have reversed my stage. I have been F3-F4 patient and now I’ve reversed it to F1-F2 which is a very good improvement,” she added.

“People talk when they detect their disease. I detected it, I was fighting with it. As I said, I’m all set to resume my work because I am healthy and I’m as normal as you guys are. So, for all you guys out there who are dealing with such a disease whether it’s curable it’s non-curable, hang in there,” she concluded.

“Don’t lose hope, keep faith, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. Earlier I used to think, ‘Why God, why me?’ But as it is said, God always gives his hardest battle to his strongest soldier. So you are strong, stay healthy stay fit and Happy World Hepatitis Day.”

Sana is best known for her work in ‘Vish’. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 11.

Pic. Sourcedivasana
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Applied Materials engages with industry for chip engineering centre in India
Next article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden secure last-16 berth after crushing Italy
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Renard's late winner lifts France past Brazil

News

Kerala film director Chandran wins J.C Daniel Award

Sports

Football: Bangladesh Army team reaches Kolkata for 132nd Durand Cup

News

'Chaat ya Chaata' puts Roadies' general knowledge to test

News

Karisma Kapoor was 'shocked' when Saif confessed he didn't know how to ride a bike

News

Sushmita as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant is courageous quest of triumph in Taali teaser

Sports

Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes seven sixes in a 48-run over in Kabul Premier League

Sports

World University Games: India edges China to reach archery compound mixed team final

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three exciting talents ahead of 2023-24 domestic season

News

'Splitsvilla' contestants we want to see as 'Roadies' wildcards

Sports

Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley has made big strides as an opener in the series, says Michael Atherton

Sports

2nd ODI: India rest Rohit, Virat as West Indies win toss, elect to bowl

Sports

World University Games: Manu, Elavenil star as shooters bag three gold medals

News

Madonna shares motivational message amid health recovery

Sports

Lanka Premier League: Babar, Miller, Shakib, Hasaranga set to feature in 4th edition

News

'Iron Man 3' mask, Harry Potter wands, Captain America shield to be auctioned

News

Jeff Nichols' star-studded 'The Bikeriders' to release Dec 1

News

Sinead O'Connor's letter to Miley Cyrus warning her against being 'pimped' goes viral

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US