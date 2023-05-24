scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in road accident

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who played the role of Jasmine in the iconic show 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' has died in a road accident. Co-actors have mourned her death.

By Agency News Desk
'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies in road accident
'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' fame Vaibhavi Upadhyay _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who played the role of Jasmine in the iconic show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ has died in a road accident. Vaibhavi’s co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Deven Bhojani and J D Majethia have mourned her death.

Taking to Twitter, Satish wrote: “Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday. The whole SvS team is in a shock.”

J.D Majethia took to his Instagram stories, where he mentioned that she passed away in a road accident in the North.

“Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable. A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay very popularly known as ” jasmine ” of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north and the family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. Rest in peace Vaibhavi.”

He also shared her cremation details, which will take place on Wednesday in Borivali West.

Rupali, who played Monisha in the teleserial, shared a picture of the actor and wrote in her story on Instagram.

“Gone too soon Vaibhavi” she tweeted her tributes, quoting Deven’s post for Vaishnavi. “This is not fair, gone too soon,” Rupali tweeted late Tuesday.

Actor Deven Bhojani wrote on Twitter: “Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi.”

Vaibhavi had also worked in TV shows, including ‘CID’ and ‘Adaalat’. She made her film debut with Deepika Padukone’s 2020 film ‘Chhapaak’.

Pic. Sourcevaibhaviupadhyaya
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest
Next article
Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Everything he touches turns to gold, and that's why he's named Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Suresh Raina

News

Shah Rukh Khan grants Last Wish of his jabra fan battling cancer

Technology

Lenovo India logs $1.9 bn in FY23, over 5 mn products being made locally

Technology

Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components

News

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Technology

Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit sold for $36 mn, shuts biz

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying at beach destination

Health & Lifestyle

TN govt on alert over rise in Covid-19 cases

News

Netflix password sharing crackdown begins, extra member to cost $8 a month

Technology

Microsoft brings Bing to ChatGPT as default search engine

Sports

Olympics Kenya: German-born fencer Ndolo is part of Paris 2024 plans

Sports

Beijing Guoan crushes Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Chinese Super League

Sports

Bilbao veteran De Marcos signs on for another season

Technology

Alibaba to make significant job cuts amid IPO plans

Sports

Real Sociedad close in on Top 4 finish, Barca lose in Valladolid

Sports

A coach builds China-Cuba bond with boxing

Sports

Piyush Chawla's wicket-taking software is amazing, best batters in IPL 2023 struggled against him: Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Apple's iMessage service up after partial outage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US