Sarwar Ahuja plays ruthless businessman in 'Vanshaj'

Actor Sarwar Ahuja, who will be essaying Kabeer in the show ‘Vanshaj’ said his character will be causing a great disruption in the story, adding that he is embracing the challenge of playing such a complex and ruthless businessman.

‘Vanshaj’ explores gender dynamics and complexities of inheritance, which has always favoured men as the potential heirs. In the recent episodes, the viewers saw Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) accepting the role of a chairperson of the Mahajan empire, leaving DJ (Mahir Pandhi) distressed.

Advertisement

As the family grapples to accept this unprecedented decision, a new entrant in the show is all set to send shockwaves within the Mahajan family. Stepping into the role of a sauve and seasoned businessman Kabeer is Sarwar.

Kabeer is a ruthless businessman driven by a deep-seated vengeance towards the Mahajan family, especially Dadababu (Puneet Issar), who betrayed him in the past.

- Advertisement -

With a focus on maximising profits, Kabeer acquires and dismantles companies without emotional attachment. His entry in the show is going to bring a lot of trouble!

Talking about the same, the ‘Keshav Pandit’ fame actor said: “It is very exciting to be part of Vanshaj, and my character’s introduction is going to cause great disruption in the story. Kabeer believes that the world revolves around wealth, power, and financial gains.”

- Advertisement -

“Playing such a complex and ruthless businessman is a challenge I am eagerly embracing. Kabeer is a character with layers, driven by a compelling backstory of betrayal and tragedy. His entry in the story is set to disrupt in ways the audience won’t expect,” added Sarwar.

‘Vanshaj’ airs on Sony SAB.