Satinder Sartaaj lends voice to ‘Udaariyaan’: My song celebrates spirit of dreams, love

Renowned Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj, who has lend his voice to the show ‘Udaariyaan’ has called it an honour to be featured on Hindi television, and said that his song celebrates the spirit of dreams, aspirations, and love.

The show continues to mesmerise the viewers while depicting the pursuit of love and ambition through the lives of Alia (Alisha Parveen), Aasmaa (Aditi Bhagat) and Armaan (Anuraj Chahal).

In a harmonious union of music and television, Satinder graced the show at a pivotal juncture in the story.

The acclaimed artist’s melodic prowess and the romance and drama promise to treat viewers to a compelling narrative.

The ‘Tere Qurbaan’ singer said: “Udaariyaan holds a special place in the hearts of people across India, especially in the northern regions of the country. It’s truly an honour to be featured on Hindi television with this immensely popular show.”

“I’m certain that it will be a wonderful treat for both music lovers and television viewers alike. Sufi, folk, and Punjabi music have always been my forte, and I’m thrilled about lending my voice to a sequence of the show while representing Punjabi music on a grand scale,” he said.

Satinder shared how he is looking forward to capture the emotional essence of the storyline, making this collaboration truly exciting.

“Coincidentally, one of my most popular songs is also titled Udaariyaan, and seeing it find a visual extension in the show is heartening. My song and the show celebrate the spirit of dreams, aspirations, and love. I hope the sentiment of pursuing dreams and love continues to win the hearts of the audience,” he added.

In the current storyline, Alia lands a fierce blow to Aasmaa’s head and tosses her into a river, which lands her in Pakistan.

She resides with an entirely new family in the country, cleverly disguising herself as a Muslim and hiding her Hindu identity. Amid this upheaval, Aasmaa and Armaan find themselves at the Wagah border for an event.

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors.