Sayli Salunkhe: ‘Being a Maharashtrian, Ganesh Chaturthi is closer to my heart’

Actress Sayli Salunkhe, who is currently seen as Vandana in the show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, is excited for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, and shared what importance it holds for her. The country is celebrating ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ from today onwards. ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ is heard across the country, and people are dancing their hearts to the tunes of dhol and drums to welcome Lord Ganesha.

Talking about the same, Sayli said: “Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival; we wait with impatient eyes. Being a Maharashtrian, the festival is even closer to my heart and is celebrated with zeal and vigour.”

The actres added: “I will celebrate the festival with my family by visiting pandals and seeking blessings from Bappa.”

In the current track of the show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, Kunal (Mohit Malik) has taken Vandana’s house, the family is blaming Vandana for it and tell her to resolve the issue to get back the house.

On the other hand Kunal knows the truth of Vaibhav (Vandana’s fiancee) who is cheating on her and tries to confront her with the truth but is not getting an opportunity to do the same.

The show airs on Star Plus, and stars Mohit opposite Sayli. It brings a story of two individuals in their 30s and 40s, and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, eventually addressing the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age.

Earlier, Sayli had opened up about the show, and shared: “It feels nothing less than my Bollywood debut, from the song collaborations to the events to the simple yet mature content of the show and how hard we are working on it.”

Meanwhile, Sayli is known for her works in ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain’, ‘Spy Bahu’, and ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’.