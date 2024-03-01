Seerat Kapoor reveals her father used to take her auditions for roles

Actress Seerat Kapoor has revealed how her father used to take her auditions so that she can rehearse properly for the role, saying he is her ‘biggest critic’. Seerat, who plays Mannat in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, finds her biggest support system in her family, with her father playing a pivotal role in her life.

When Seerat was five-year-old and took her first step into modeling, she was guided and motivated by her father, who himself made a decision at the age of 40 to pursue his passion for acting, leaving behind a 20 year corporate career.

Talking about the same, Seerat said: “My father has been my guiding light. His decision to follow his passion at an age when most people settle into a routine has taught me the importance of pursuing one’s dreams fearlessly. He not only supported my early endeavours in the industry but continues to be a source of inspiration in every aspect of my life.”

“In fact, my father used to take my auditions so that I rehearsed properly for the role; initially, I was a little shy to read my lines and act just in front of him, but then the process became comfortable. He is my friend, my biggest critic, and my inspiration. I am going to give my 100 per cent and will do complete justice to my role and his support,” added Seerat.

The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar as Subhaan, and Yesha Rughani as Ibaadat.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.