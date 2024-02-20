Shantanu Maheshwari: Everyone continues to remember me for playing Afsaan in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

As his film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt clocked two years since its release in Hindi cinema, actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari has opened up about playing Afsaan in the movie and working with ‘master’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shantanu recalled his unforgettable journey with the film and said: “It doesn’t feel like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has turned two, It feels like just a few days back I was shooting with Sanjay sir and learning from him on the sets.

“Everyone continues to remember me for playing Afsaan and it’s great to be remembered for such a beautiful character.”

On working with Bhansali, Shantanu said that it was a gratifying experience to just be on the set with somebody like the acclaimed filmmaker.

“And watch him spin his magic wand right in front of you. I will forever remember all the skills and techniques I got to learn while being on the set with the master himself.”

‘Gangubai Kathaiwadi’ is based on Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022.

Up next, Shantanu will be seen in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ along with his Bengali cinema debut ‘Chalchitra’.