Shark Tank India 3: D’chica’s puberty essentials for teen girls seal Rs 80L deal

D’chica’s, a brand that curates puberty-essential products tailored specifically to the needs and preferences of teen girls, has bagged a deal of Rs 80 lakhs with Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh on the new episode of ‘Shark Tank India 3’. In a bid to propel D’chica to new heights of success, its co-founders, Richa Kapila and Vani Chugh from Delhi made a debut on the business reality show.

From stylish bras and period panties to fashionable athleisure and footwear, the brand strives to empower young girls during their crucial teenage years with its meticulously crafted collection.

Bound by both family ties as sisters-in-law and a shared passion for business, Richa and Vani, the founders of D’chica, embarked on a new entrepreneurial journey after facing setbacks with their previous venture focused on infants and toddlers.

Despite the challenges that led to the closure of their initial business, the sisters-in-law remained undeterred. Instead, they embraced failure as a powerful teacher, drawing invaluable lessons from the experience.

In 2019, they founded D’chica, a brand committed to celebrating the transition from adolescence to womanhood. They launched their first inner wear collection in 2020.

Through their determination and hard work, Richa and Vani transformed D’chica into a brand that resonates with the Alpha and Gen Z generations.

On the show, they asked for Rs 80 lakhs in exchange for one per cent equity.

Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group, asked: “Do you do the manufacturing yourself or have you given a contract to someone for it?”

Richa replied saying, “We currently have five manufacturing units which we operate out of.”

After seeing the products, Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said: “Dr. Garima is a new angel (pointing to the packaging).”

To which the founders replied: “Dr. Garima is a consulting gynaecologist with us. We have onboarded a gynaecologist whom customers can reach out to for guidance. We do it for community building.”

Finally, they sealed the deal with Namita and Vineeta (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), at Rs 80 lakhs for two per cent equity plus one per cent royalty until the sum is recouped.

Sharing her excitement on being a part of the ‘Shark Tank India’, Vani Chugh, co-founder D’chica Fashion Lifestyle Private Ltd, said: “Shark Tank India helped our teen and young women inner-wear brand D’chica reach millions of Indian homes and create mainstream conversations about subjects as taboo as periods to common youth issues like body image and confidence.”

“With our body adapting bras, reusable period panties and chafing-free underwear D’chica is laser focused on the fast growing market of 12 crore plus girls,” she added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ streams on Sony LIV.