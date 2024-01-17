'Shark Tank India 3' to witness innovative pitch by Bihar's taxi revolution 'RodBez'

The upcoming season of ‘Shark Tank India’ will witness an innovation pitch poised by ‘RodBez’, a revolutionary platform offering one-way taxi, taxipool, and carpool services. Co-founded by Dilkhush Kumar and Siddharth Shankar Jha hailing from Bihar, it aims to address the challenges posed by unorganised taxi services in the state, setting the stage for a transformative commuting experience with their business RodBez.

The new shark of the show Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms was captivated by this pitch.

He expressed enthusiasm for the emergence of localised solutions that enhance life in tier two cities, stating, “Pehle badhe badhe sheheron mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti thi. Ab chhote chhote sheheron mein badhe badhe business ban rahe hain (Earlier small things used to happen in big cities. Now more and more businesses are being formed in small towns)”.

The core mission of the business is to enhance the commuting experience for countless passengers in Bihar by offering a cost-effective solution that reduces expenses by up to 40 per cent and eliminates the need for both-side fares.

What sets RodBez apart is not just its innovative approach but also the personal journey of Dilkhush Kumar, who shares his inspiring story of overcoming job rejections to drive positive change in Bihar.

Talking about the same, Ritesh further said: “India’s entrepreneurship scene has come of age and startups like RodBez are a sterling example of that shift. No idea is too ambitious, and no dream is too big. It doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you’re focused on where you’re headed.”

“There are hundreds of hinterland businesses like RodBez that have pioneered frugal innovation and have the potential to build not only for India but the world,” he added.

The ‘RodBez’ founders made a pitch of Rs 50 lakh for 5 per cent equity.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will soon air on Sony LIV.