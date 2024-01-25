'Shark Tank India 3': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal echoes Ashneer Grover vibes

The second episode of the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season three saw the debut of Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, and fans quickly drew comparisons between him and Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe.

Deepinder infused a new vibe as he grilled entrepreneurs during a gym pitch.

In the episode, he showcased his keen eye for detail by spotting a phone number glitch and grammatical errors in a company ad, underscoring the importance of delivering a flawless pitch on national TV.

The netizens quickly drew comparisons between Deepinder and the dynamic Ashneer, a fan favourite. Social media lit up with praise and a warm welcome for the newest addition to the shark tank.

A user wrote: “Deepinder Goyal is stealing the show and how.” Another one said: “Yeh Shark toh danger hai.”

One fan mentioned, “Deepinder would be a great shark”.

A user also wrote, “Love Deepinder bro. He is better than Ashneer.”

While one of them even compared him to the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal, “Deepinder Goyal is the new Peyush Bansal. Both don’t like to invest less.”

A user also mentioned, “Deepinder is Ashneer lite version.”

One wrote, “Deepinder full Ashneer mode me hai.” A user shared, “@deepigoyal just watched you on shark tank , finally shark tank india got a shark , incredible attitude you carry man.”

‘Shark Tank India Season 3’ streams on SonyLIV.