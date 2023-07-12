scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'She gets into her character really well', Sharad Malhotra on kissing Akanksha Puri twice on screen

r Sharad Malhotra can be seen in a new music video 'Baarishon' alongside Akanksha Puri, and the actor feels that Akanksha gets into her character really well.

By Agency News Desk
'She gets into her character really well', Sharad Malhotra on kissing Akanksha Puri twice on screen
'She gets into her character really well', Sharad Malhotra on kissing Akanksha Puri twice on screen

Actor Sharad Malhotra can be seen in a new music video ‘Baarishon’ alongside Akanksha Puri, and the actor feels that Akanksha gets into her character really well.

Sharad Malhotra and Akanksha Puri’s new song ‘Baarishon’ is out and the audience is loving their sizzling chemistry in the song.

Sung by Payal Dev and Udit Narayan, the song brings back the flavour of the 90’s.

In a press conference held for the song, the actor spoke about the song, her kissing experience with Akanksha and much more. Akanksha has been in the news ever since she kissed Jad Hadid on screen in Bigg Boss OTT house where he called her a bad kisser. Sharad and Akanksha have also kissed each other twice on screen.

When asked if she is really a bad kisser, Sharad replied saying, “Whatever I have experienced on screen is that she gets into her character really well. We have kissed each other twice on screen and both times she was totally into her character”.

Talking about her ‘Bigg Boss’ journey, he said, “Whatever I saw, I feel though it was a short journey but it was very interesting. She really enjoyed herself. She went there, enjoyed herself and came out. It was a learning experience for her.”

Talking about the song, he said, “We have tried to bring something closer to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ for the audience. Our song reminscies the flavour of the 90’s. Payal and Udit ji have sung it so beautifully. Akanksha has performed with such poise and grace.”

‘Baarishon’ is a romantic monsoon track crooned by Payal Dev and Udit Narayan. The song has been composed by Aditya Dev. Lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag and it features Sharad Malhotra and Akanksha Puri.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kevin Costner ordered to pay over double amount to ex-wife for child support
Next article
Software firm Sisense to lay off 15% of workforce
This May Also Interest You
News

Schwarzenegger pumps iron, flaunts strength weeks before turning 76

News

King of Monsters returns to wreak havoc and destruction in new trailer of 'Godzilla Minus One'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Ishan should play at number 6, suggests childhood coach Uttam Majumdar

News

Jonah Hill accused by Alex Nikolas of kissing her without consent when she was 16

Technology

Software firm Sisense to lay off 15% of workforce

News

Kevin Costner ordered to pay over double amount to ex-wife for child support

News

It's going to be a culinary extravaganza for 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' -fame Yogesh Tripathi on his birthday

Sports

‘It'll be exciting to work with Babar Azam,’ says Colombo Strikers' head coach Simon

News

Fans ask ‘where is Ridhi Dogra in ‘Jawan’ trailer? Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue

News

KRK says, ‘Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai’ after watching her latest song ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’

Technology

Tesla board 'probed' Musk's plan to build lavish glass house for himself

News

A trip down the memory lane as Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Devdas’ turns 21

Technology

Asus launches Windows 11 portable gaming console 'ROG Ally' in India

News

Padma Lakshmi replaced by 'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to enter as wild card in the house

Technology

Covid virus spread widely in deer and back to humans: Study

News

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill among Global Citizen Festival 2023 headliners

News

Sushmita Sen is a powerful performer, phenomenal to work with: Sikandar Kher

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US