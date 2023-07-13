scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sheezan Khan: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' helped me regain my confidence

Sheezan Khan said that the stunt -based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', helped him in regaining his confidence.

By Agency News Desk
Sheezan Khan 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' helped me regain my confidence
Sheezan Khan 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' helped me regain my confidence

Actor Sheezan Khan, who was taken into custody after his co-actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in 2022, said that the stunt -based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, helped him in regaining his confidence.

Elaborating on his thoughts about the show, he says, “I had put a lot of pressure on myself, but when I began my adventure on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, executed stunt after stunt, and progressed in the competition, there was a sense of relief that I could do it. Every stunt made me a little different and gave me more self-assurance. The show really helped me regain my confidence.”

He says, “I think KKK-13 has allowed me to showcase myself to the audience in a much better way than in daily soaps. In daily soaps, we, as actors, play a character and portray it, but in reality shows, it’s a different case. Especially in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, you have to be yourself, and you perform the task for yourself, which shows the real you to everyone.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ brought forth a lot of “firsts” for Sheezan, which encouraged him to be more spontaneous and confident in his actions.

He feels the show helped him regain his confidence and bring out his true self. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him that he recommends to anyone with the opportunity.

He says: “KKK-13 has taught me a lot – to overcome my fears, to never give up no matter how tough it gets, and to always work on bettering myself. It has also taught me perseverance. I often got bruises on my knees and legs while performing some stunts, but because I was so engrossed in the task, the injuries hardly affected me. I was able to push forward and give my very best to complete the stunts. In fact, I think the scars serve as a pleasant reminder of the lovely time I had on the show.”

During the show, Sheezan also had the opportunity to interact with popular show host Rohit Shetty. Shetty is known for his amiable yet ambitious nature and sense of humour.

Speaking about his meeting with Shetty, Sheezan says, “He is a great motivator. I met Rohit Shetty for the first time ever through this show. His aura is very powerful, and he is very helpful. Each time during a stunt, whenever anyone got scared, he motivated them and helped everyone get through the stunt safely.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan says Vijay Sethupathi a ‘mad actor in awesome way’, calls Atlee ‘cool’
Next article
Hockey India’s efforts will boost officiating standards in the country, says umpire Javed Shaikh
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her stylish look in Exquisite Nude and Maroon Bralette Paired With Flare Pants

News

Nani, Mrunal Thakur's film titled 'Hi Nanna', to release on Dec 21

Technology

Meat delivery partner ZappFresh acquires Dr Meat to expand reach to B'luru market

Sports

Hockey India’s efforts will boost officiating standards in the country, says umpire Javed Shaikh

News

Shah Rukh Khan says Vijay Sethupathi a ‘mad actor in awesome way’, calls Atlee ‘cool’

News

BAFTA appoints Guneet Monga Kapoor as Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023

News

Popular influencers set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Technology

Roblox open beta soon coming to Meta Quest 2 & Pro

News

CBFC sends 'OMG 2' to review committee over scene featuring rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan slams Bebika Dhurve as she comments on his upbringing

Technology

Over 99.99% of Tweet impressions from healthy content, claims Twitter

Sports

You've got to bring your spinner in early: Mark Taylor wants Cummins to utilise Todd Murphy more freely

Technology

NASA gets 3 electric vans to shuttle Artemis crew to launchpad

News

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'

News

Celebrating her recent success, Wamiqa Gabbi gifts herself her first car worth Rs 38 lakh

News

Christopher Nolan recalls Al Pacino's 'been there, done that' greatness

Technology

Countdown for India’s third moon mission to begin shortly

News

Roshann Meka to play Mohanlal’s son in Vrushabha

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US