scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shehnaaz Gill responds to trolls who slammed her for visiting Badrinath with Raghav Juyal

Shehnaaz Gill, who was trolled for visiting Badrinath with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal, has responded to those trolling her about the visit on social media

By Agency News Desk
Shehnaaz Gill responds to trolls who slammed her for visiting Badrinath with Raghav Juyal _pic courtesy news agency
Shehnaaz Gill responds to trolls who slammed her for visiting Badrinath with Raghav Juyal _pic courtesy news agency

 Shehnaaz Gill, who was trolled for visiting Badrinath with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal, has responded to those trolling her about the visit on social media

Shehnaaz previously shared a series of photos from Badrinath temple, a holy shrine in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, some of the videos and pictures which made rounds on the Internet showed Shehnaaz with her ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ co-actor Raghav Juyal, which added fuel to the rumours about their relationship.

SidNaaz fans of Shehnaaz and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who have been their ardent followers, slammed Shehnaaz over rumours of her relationship with Raghav with many of them accusing her of forgetting Sidharth for Raghav.

However, Shehnaaz, who is known for speaking her mind, took to the Instagram stories and gave a befitting reply to the ones who trolled her.

The actress reacted to the hate by posting a video with a filter.

In the black-and-white video, her sunglasses had ‘I don’t care’ written on them as she pouted for the camera.

This comes after some SidNaaz fans, who rooted for Shehnaaz and late actor Siddharth, turned negative towards her for travelling with Raghav.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hackers steal 2.2 mn patients’ sensitive data from healthcare major McLaren
Next article
Jay Weinberg breaks silence after split from heavy metal band Slipknot
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US