Shilpa Shetty binges on Gujarati food, says 'this is worth to cheat'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a sneak peek into her Sunday food binging session.

In an Instagram Reel video, Shilpa can be seen binging on Gujarati delicacies and snacks.

In the video that begins with Shilpa saying “Kem cho Ahmedabad”, she is seen super excited with all the food spread on the table.

She is sitting on the floor, wearing an all-black outfit, and is tasting ‘fafda’, saying “kya baat hai”. She then tries ‘dhokla’, ‘khandvi’, ‘sandwich dhokla’, ‘jalebi’, etc.

The actress was surprised with the dish ‘papaya sambharo’, which is a crunchy and spiced chutney made from raw papaya.

She ends the video saying, “I think you should cheat only if it is worth it, and this (food) is worth it”. The Reel has garnered 1.4 million views.

On the work front, she is currently seen as the judge in the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent 10’. On the film front, she was last seen in ‘Nikamma’, and has ‘KD’ and ‘Sukhee’ in the pipeline.

Shilpa also has web series ‘Indian Police Force’, which is created and directed by Rohit Shetty. It will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

