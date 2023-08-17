scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows

Shiv Thakare, who is ruling the hearts of the audience whilst entertaining them back to back with shows

By Agency News Desk

Reality television star Shiv Thakare, who is ruling the hearts of the audience whilst entertaining them back to back with shows, said that his main aim is to reach the big screen while doing these shows. 

Shiv, who won millions of hearts with his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is currently seen doing daredevil stunts in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. The actor was seen participating in a VR Gaming challenge where he spoke about his love for participating in reality shows and much more.

Shiv’s fan following is increasing day by day. Talking about the love he gets from his fans, he said, “I feel very happy and blessed. To participate in reality shows was always in my wishlist and I am grateful that I am able to do one after the other. Most of the reality shows are done and now I want to see myself on the big screen. But Yes, I have to work very hard to reach there. For me, to come from Amravati to Mumbai , in itself, was a big stunt.”

Talking about Elvish Yadav’s win in BB OTT, he said, “Bigg Boss is one show where only the audience decides who they want to see as the winner. Audience loved him and he deserved to be the winner. “

Shiv can currently be seen in ‘Fear Factor : Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
TOUR Championship: Asian stars strive for survival in second playoffs event
Next article
OpenAI acquires digital product company Global Illumination
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Shiprocket joins Skye Air for drone delivery service for merchants

Technology

NYC bans TikTok on city-owned devices over security concerns

News

Big B wants Gauri Khan to design his vanity van

News

Cole Sprouse talks about death threats from 'Riverdale' fans over Lili Reinhart split

News

Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' has a Christopher Nolan connection

Technology

NYT mulling legal action against OpenAI over copyright issue

News

From AP Dhillon's docu-series to 'Guns & Gulaabs': 5 titles to watch this week

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Djokovic makes winning return in US as Davidovich Fokina retires mid-way

News

Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies

Technology

Amazon pushing injured employees to keep working at warehouses: Report

News

Lily Allen's dad called cops on her at age 12

News

Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'

Technology

OpenAI acquires digital product company Global Illumination

Sports

TOUR Championship: Asian stars strive for survival in second playoffs event

News

Kamya Punjabi now plays Bengali 'masi' in Kolkata red light district Sonagachhi

Technology

X to soon let users tag timestamps for videos

Sports

Football: Man City lift maiden UEFA Super Cup after penalty shoot-out win over Sevilla

Technology

Warner Bros Discovery layoffs hit HBO, Max marketing team

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US