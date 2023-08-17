Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows

Reality television star Shiv Thakare, who is ruling the hearts of the audience whilst entertaining them back to back with shows, said that his main aim is to reach the big screen while doing these shows.

Shiv, who won millions of hearts with his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is currently seen doing daredevil stunts in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. The actor was seen participating in a VR Gaming challenge where he spoke about his love for participating in reality shows and much more.

Shiv’s fan following is increasing day by day. Talking about the love he gets from his fans, he said, “I feel very happy and blessed. To participate in reality shows was always in my wishlist and I am grateful that I am able to do one after the other. Most of the reality shows are done and now I want to see myself on the big screen. But Yes, I have to work very hard to reach there. For me, to come from Amravati to Mumbai , in itself, was a big stunt.”

Talking about Elvish Yadav’s win in BB OTT, he said, “Bigg Boss is one show where only the audience decides who they want to see as the winner. Audience loved him and he deserved to be the winner. “

Shiv can currently be seen in ‘Fear Factor : Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.