Shiv Thakare opens his own restaurant

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare is on a roll.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare is on a roll. The reality star, who emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, enjoys a massive fan following.

After purchasing his first brand new car worth Rs 30 lakh, Shiv has now launched his own snacks joint. Shiv is here with his new venture ‘Thakare – Chai & Snack’. 

Shiv wants to take this restaurant to places and open more franchises. He is going to launch the restaurant in Mumbai, Pune and later in his hometown, Amravati.

After his successful stint on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has purchased a new black Tata Harrier car. In a viral video, he was seen celebrating the same with the paps and his friends. Shiv has purchased the Tata Harrier in Red Dark Edition and has shared a few pictures and video of himself taking the delivery of the new SUV at a Tata Motors showroom.

