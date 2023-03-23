Shiv Thakare opens his own restaurant

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Marathi winner Shiv Thakare is on a roll. The reality star, who emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, enjoys a massive fan following.
After purchasing his first brand new car worth Rs 30 lakh, Shiv has now launched his own snacks joint. Shiv is here with his new venture ‘Thakare – Chai & Snack’.
Shiv wants to take this restaurant to places and open more franchises. He is going to launch the restaurant in Mumbai, Pune and later in his hometown, Amravati.
#ShivThakare At "Thakare's Chai & Snacks" #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/PvCDi8F4pX— Bollywood Only (@BollywoodOnly1) March 22, 2023
After his successful stint on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has purchased a new black Tata Harrier car. In a viral video, he was seen celebrating the same with the paps and his friends. Shiv has purchased the Tata Harrier in Red Dark Edition and has shared a few pictures and video of himself taking the delivery of the new SUV at a Tata Motors showroom.