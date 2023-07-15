Shivangi Joshi is honoured to play a journalist in ‘Barsatein’

Actress Shivangi Joshi, who is seen playing Aradhna Sahni in ‘Barsatein’, said it’s an honour to play the role of a journalist in the show.

Excited to be playing a new avatar in an intriguing love story, starring Kushal Tandon, Shivangi talks about the preparations she underwent to play the role of a journalist.

“It’s an honour for me to play the role of a journalist. While researching for the character, one thing that I learnt is that journalism is one of the most challenging professions. To stay on their toes all the time and be updated about literally everything is quite a task,” she said.

“I have been interviewed so many times, but now when someone interviews me, I observe their mannerism and the way they articulate a question, and I try to incorporate the same in my character. While prepping for the role, I spoke to some of my journalist friends and had an extensive conversation about their day-to-day lives. I hope I can do justice to this character,” shared Shivangi.

She further described her character Aradhna Sahni as someone who is brimming with ideas and dreams.

“Aradhana possesses a constant sparkle in her eyes and wants to make a mark in the field of journalism. Curious by nature, Aradhna is sharp and intelligent; yet despite seeing the red flags, she falls for the elusive Reyansh Lamba (played by Kushal) who is also her boss,” she said.

On working with Kushal, Shivangi called it a great experience, and said they have a lot of similarities.

“Fun fact, we both are not fond of chai and we have not even tasted it. Off-screen, he cracks a lot of jokes and on screen, he is a very serious actor,” she said.

“I know that many people in the industry were saying that they didn’t expect Kushal and me to be paired together, but after the first promo, everyone gave great feedback. The pairing, the show, and its premise are all very new and fresh,” said Shivangi.

Shivangi further said that the key takeaway from Aradhna would be being straightforward and speaking out her heart.

Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this intriguing narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

Kushal returns to television as Reyansh Lamba, a heartbreaker with an enigmatic personality, while Shivangi portrays Aradhna, a determined and ambitious young woman with a passion for journalism.

Despite knowing better, Aradhna is attracted to the suave and irresistibly charming Reyansh and thus begins their turbulent love story.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.