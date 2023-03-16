Shivangi Joshi shares photo from hospital bed reveals suffering from kidney infection

Shivangi Joshi had to be hospitalised after developing a kidney infection.She is now feeling better and has promised to be “back in action soon” for her fans. Shivangi is best known for her performance as Naira and Sirat in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed and wrote, “Hi everyone,

Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing Lots of love Shivangi”

Shivangi Joshi made her debut with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013 and soon became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. She has since worked in several shows including Beintehaa and Begusarai. Last year, she participated in Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.